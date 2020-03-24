Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 261.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,847 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Triumph Group worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,700,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,509,000 after acquiring an additional 178,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 808,852 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,042,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 392,865 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Triumph Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

