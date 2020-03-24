Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Heritage Insurance worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $274.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

