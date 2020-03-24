Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,582 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Calix worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 716,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CALX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Calix Inc has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $120.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

