Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 125,856 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,856 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.49% of K12 worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of K12 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of K12 by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of K12 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of K12 by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRN stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $664.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.11.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti cut their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

