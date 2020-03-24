Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 15,205 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

