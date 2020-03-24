Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 261,875 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 261,875 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Harmonic worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Harmonic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

