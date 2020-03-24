Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 32,660 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 168,994 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,662,632.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares valued at $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

