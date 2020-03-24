Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 36,443 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Novocure worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after buying an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.13 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $286,078.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares in the company, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

