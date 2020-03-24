Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 41,433 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Northwest Natural worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NWN opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $77.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

