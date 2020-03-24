Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 4,556 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $85.90 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,000 shares of company stock worth $21,804,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

