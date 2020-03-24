Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $4.10 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 498,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Uniti Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNIT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after buying an additional 493,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 703,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 417,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 0.32. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

