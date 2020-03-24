Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $4.26 Million Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 106,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAY opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

