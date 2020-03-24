Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 533.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,101 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Commscope worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commscope by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commscope by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 208,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Commscope by 309.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura dropped their price target on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

