Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,306 shares of company stock worth $1,714,770. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

