Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 34,012 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after buying an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 911,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

