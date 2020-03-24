Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 879,207 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.96% of AON worth $949,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 108.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock traded up $15.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.11. 79,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,694. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.90.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.