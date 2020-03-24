Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 13.33% of Servicemaster Global worth $698,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

In related news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,462.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SERV. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

SERV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 29,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

