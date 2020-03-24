Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Danaher worth $799,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.96. 2,325,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

