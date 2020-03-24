Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.89% of SYSCO worth $821,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 5,648,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock worth $3,964,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.