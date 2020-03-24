Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 540,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $743,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $59.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.02. 845,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

