Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,102,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.07% of Progressive worth $876,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of PGR traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,081. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

