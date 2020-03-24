Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,408,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 513,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 6.38% of Steris worth $824,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of STE traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.77. 20,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.79. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

