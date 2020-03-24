Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,640,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 890,680 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.39% of Visa worth $1,435,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $18.45 on Tuesday, hitting $154.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,773,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,024,076. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

