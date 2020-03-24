Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.50% of Nice worth $718,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after buying an additional 630,096 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 604,769 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after buying an additional 378,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nice by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,948 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new position in Nice during the fourth quarter worth about $32,301,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $11.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.56. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.75.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

