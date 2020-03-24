Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,234,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,283,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.40% of Walt Disney worth $1,046,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

DIS stock traded up $12.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. 19,435,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,201,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.