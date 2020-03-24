Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 147,002 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.72% of Blackstone Group worth $1,003,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $22,322,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of BX stock traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. 5,092,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,615. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,957,678. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

