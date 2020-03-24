Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.99% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $792,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 16,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 249.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

