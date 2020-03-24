Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,308,620 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.12% of TD Ameritrade worth $837,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 105,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at $17,395,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

AMTD traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 732,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392,025. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

