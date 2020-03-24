Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 337,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.88% of PerkinElmer worth $634,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $6.95 on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,949. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

