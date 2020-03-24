Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $3.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $3,644,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com stock traded up $26.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,929.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,970.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,842.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.