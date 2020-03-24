Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $598.11 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.90% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $598,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $3.96 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 124,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Cfra cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.