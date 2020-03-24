Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $600.82 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 432,991 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.75% of Teledyne Technologies worth $600,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,992,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $25.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

