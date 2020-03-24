Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $634.30 Million Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.27% of KLA worth $634,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA stock traded up $16.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.81. The stock had a trading volume of 958,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,749. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.92.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

