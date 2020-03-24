Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $691.86 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,264,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932,458 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.55% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $691,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after buying an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.18.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.10. 2,881,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

