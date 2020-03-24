Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $713.01 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490,975 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.55% of Costco Wholesale worth $713,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,936. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

