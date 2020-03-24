Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $812.99 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Accenture worth $812,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

NYSE ACN traded up $10.96 on Tuesday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

