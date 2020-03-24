Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $814.61 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,058,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.13% of CME Group worth $814,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,449,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,845,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,603,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,152,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $11.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.92. 129,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,717. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

