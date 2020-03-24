Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $821.99 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,576,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.57% of TE Connectivity worth $821,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. State Street Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 825,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 874,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,518. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

