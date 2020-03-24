Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $902.59 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403,452 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $902,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.29.

TMO stock traded up $23.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.07. 128,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.26. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.