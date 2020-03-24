Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.20% of Hasbro worth $692,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 1,244,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,433. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

