Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,240 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises about 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.11% of L3Harris worth $1,357,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,474,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,933,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.81. 583,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

