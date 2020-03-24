Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.85% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,264,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $22.88 on Tuesday, reaching $159.98. 5,246,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,968. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.