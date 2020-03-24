Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,410,325 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.47% of Texas Instruments worth $1,767,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.45.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,742. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.