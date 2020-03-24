Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 19,013 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Alphabet worth $3,983,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Alphabet stock traded up $68.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.87. The company has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

