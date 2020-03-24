Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 265,354 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.43% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $739,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $17.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.32. 704,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,957. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average of $228.18. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

