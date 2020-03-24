Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 74,975 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.63% of CoStar Group worth $1,014,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $19.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $543.18. 19,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,166. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $452.42 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $674.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.