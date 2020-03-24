Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 439,882 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.13% of Iqvia worth $639,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

