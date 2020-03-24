Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,337,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 512,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 10.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $1,007,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,903,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,515,000 after buying an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,117,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,374,000 after buying an additional 949,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $22,251,000.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 595,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

