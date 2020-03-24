Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.67% of American Express worth $673,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.88. 4,739,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,384,385. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

