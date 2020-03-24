Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,633,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,368,000 after acquiring an additional 998,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,035,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after acquiring an additional 877,489 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 6,887,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,903,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

